Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 29,300 Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPG opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.51 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.10%. Washington Prime Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

