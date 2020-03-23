JMP Securities Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from to in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $998.06 million, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.39. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,163. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Sunrun by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 206,766 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.