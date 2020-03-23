Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Kelly Partners Group stock opened at A$0.60 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kelly Partners Group has a 1 year low of A$0.65 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of A$1.10 ($0.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

In other Kelly Partners Group news, insider Stephen Rouvray bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($31,914.89).

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

