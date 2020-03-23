KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. KEMET reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in KEMET by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KEMET during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KEMET by 3,052.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KEMET during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.38.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

