Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche EuroShop has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.21 ($32.80).

Shares of DEQ opened at €11.93 ($13.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.90. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 52 week high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

