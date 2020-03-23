Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €73.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.07 ($86.12).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI opened at €33.36 ($38.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.50 and a 200-day moving average of €62.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €46.56 ($54.14) and a 52 week high of €73.52 ($85.49).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.