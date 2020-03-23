Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systemes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.50.

Shares of Dassault Systemes stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. Dassault Systemes has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $181.20. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.49.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

