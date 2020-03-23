Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telekom Austria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

