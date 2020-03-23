Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -4.00

Media headlines about Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kohl’s earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Kohl's' analysis:

Shares of KSS opened at $15.85 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.77%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

