LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LX opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.96. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LX shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

