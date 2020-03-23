Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BATRK. ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Braves Group Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

BATRK opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.85. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.