Link Administration (ASX:LNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.98

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.98 ($2.11) and last traded at A$2.70 ($1.91), with a volume of 3457397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.12 ($2.21).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Link Administration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.91%.

In related news, insider Glen Boreham purchased 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.27 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of A$50,355.11 ($35,712.84). Also, insider John McMurtrie purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.57 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of A$251,130.00 ($178,106.38). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 230,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,960.

Link Administration Company Profile (ASX:LNK)

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

