LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,610,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

