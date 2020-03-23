Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Logitech International earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Logitech International’s analysis:

Logitech International stock opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.41. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $902.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.52 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $669,218.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $1,719,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,972 shares of company stock worth $3,739,556. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

