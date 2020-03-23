Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Achieves $789,197.27

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 81.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $789,197.27 and approximately $27.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.02709705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00191021 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00042115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034055 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.