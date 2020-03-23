Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.38% of Mallinckrodt worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 845,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 477,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNK opened at $1.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $133.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $24.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNK. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

