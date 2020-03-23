MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $350.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.67.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $310.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.68. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $236.51 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after buying an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.