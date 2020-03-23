Mendel Money Management Sells 55 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

