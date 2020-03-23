Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 3,934 Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 220,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,803 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after acquiring an additional 193,376 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 548,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 62,531 shares during the period. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

CIB stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bancolombia SA has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

