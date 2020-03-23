Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $112,957,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after buying an additional 464,305 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,363,000 after buying an additional 464,210 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,102,000 after buying an additional 385,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 511,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,713,000 after buying an additional 136,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $75.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

