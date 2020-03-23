Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 851 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Xilinx by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $71.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

