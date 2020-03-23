Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,697.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $1,098,305. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $34.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

