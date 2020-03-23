Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,115 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,404.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STWD. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

