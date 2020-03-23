Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,798 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 518,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,743,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 494,100 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,443,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 644,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $1.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

