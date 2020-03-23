Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Mercer International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of -189.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of MERC opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.66. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

