Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) & Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Financial Analysis

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Merus and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merus currently has a consensus target price of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 113.16%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,086.44%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Merus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merus and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $31.13 million 11.19 -$56.46 million ($2.33) -5.15 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.37 million ($1.76) -0.17

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -177.15% -55.90% -23.43% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -75.17% -62.74%

Volatility and Risk

Merus has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers. The company is also developing MCLA-117 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; and MCLA-158, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, its preclinical development stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-145, which is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation; and other preclinical candidates in various stages of development. Merus N.V. has collaboration with the Integral Molecular for discovering MAbs against structurally complex proteins; and Lipoparticles, virus-like particles displaying high concentrations of membrane proteins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of oncology primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

