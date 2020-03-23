Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

