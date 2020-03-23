Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) vs. Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Critical Analysis

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals -1,215.25% -82.12% -58.59% Harpoon Therapeutics -962.70% -51.51% -35.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.85%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.30%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Harpoon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 120.52 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -8.10 Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 50.66 -$55.53 million ($2.55) -4.60

Harpoon Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536 for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

