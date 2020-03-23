Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $193.10

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 193.10 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 193.30 ($2.54), with a volume of 35088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.20 ($2.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGAM shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 317 ($4.17).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials PLC will post 2718.9998791 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

