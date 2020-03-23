Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €6.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.89 ($13.83).

ENI stock opened at €7.29 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.15 and its 200 day moving average is €13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63).

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

