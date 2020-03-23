Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $682.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $587.80 million and the highest is $763.50 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $591.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co raised Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $875.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.15%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In other news, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,809 shares in the company, valued at $984,826.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 184.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 263,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2,225.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,144,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

