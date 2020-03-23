National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.20

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$13.20 ($9.36) and last traded at A$13.88 ($9.84), with a volume of 22948019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$15.66 ($11.11).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44.

In related news, insider Kathryn Fagg acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$27.37 ($19.41) per share, with a total value of A$238,119.00 ($168,878.72). Also, insider Simon McKeon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$16.12 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$161,190.00 ($114,319.15).

National Australia Bank Company Profile (ASX:NAB)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

