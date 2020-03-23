National Bank Financial Trims Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Target Price to C$8.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. CIBC cut Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Shares of TSE:AD opened at C$7.47 on Friday. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$23.34. The stock has a market cap of $273.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.17%. This is a boost from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.37%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

