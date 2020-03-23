National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.25

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.25 ($0.89) and last traded at A$1.35 ($0.96), with a volume of 18803787 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.44 ($1.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.96.

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities Company Profile (ASX:NSR)

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

