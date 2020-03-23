Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 81 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 81 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a CHF 105 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a CHF 108 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 107.93.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

