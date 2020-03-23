NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NewMarket by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEU shares. ValuEngine downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE NEU opened at $372.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $350.75 and a 1-year high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

