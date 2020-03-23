Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,239 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

NXGN opened at $7.12 on Monday. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $467.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

NXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.