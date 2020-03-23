Nomura Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $58.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lowered by Nomura from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.22.

TJX stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 56,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

