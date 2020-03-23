Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €46.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($54.65).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €22.68 ($26.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. Daimler has a twelve month low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.56 and its 200 day moving average is €45.79.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

