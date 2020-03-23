Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.