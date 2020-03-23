Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 43,983 Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.98% of Medalist Diversified REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDRR stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter.

