Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $26.48 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

