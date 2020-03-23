Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waters by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Waters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $173.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.51. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.13.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.