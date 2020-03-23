Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $166,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 235.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.54, for a total value of $3,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,498,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares in the company, valued at $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $260.76 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.10.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

