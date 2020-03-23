Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $174,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $22.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.