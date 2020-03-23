Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $177,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

JKH stock opened at $190.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.51. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.44 and a 52 week high of $286.61.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

