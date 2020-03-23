Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $181,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after acquiring an additional 273,314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,136,000 after acquiring an additional 208,004 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,295,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,389,000 after acquiring an additional 287,164 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut their price target on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $110.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.52 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock worth $40,211,220. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

