Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $200,000 Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 339,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded D. R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.