Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 527 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $145.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.83 and its 200 day moving average is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.87. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $136.45 and a one year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Watsco from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

