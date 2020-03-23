Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $17.04 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

About Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.